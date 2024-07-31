The Instigators OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Matt Damon, Casey Affleck's Comedy Film Online

The Instigators OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Instigators is a comedy film starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in the lead roles. According to reports, the film will be released in the United States and later it will stream on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Instigators on OTT?

The upcoming mystery thriller will premiere on August 9, 2024. It will be available to watch on Apple TV+.

Plot

The film narrates the story of two thieves, Rony and Cobby, who decide to become heists on the day of England's mayor's party. What happens when both try to steal a huge amount of money from a public place? Will they be able to complete their mission when bureaucrats and police try to hunt them down?

Cast of The Instigators

The crime thriller film features Matt Damon as Rory, Casey Affleck as Cobby, Ving Rhames as Frank Toomey, Paul Walter Hauser as Booch, Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr Besigai, Alfred Molina as Richie Dechico, Jack Harlow as Scalvo, Don DiPetta, Heidi Garza, Ron Perlman as Mayor Miccelli, David Gborie and Sidney Bottino, among others.

About The Instigators

Doug Liman directs the upcoming film and Casey Affleck has written the film with Chuck Maclean. The film is produced by Kevin J Walsh, Matt Damon, Jeff Robinov, Ben Affleck and John Graham under Apple Studious, The Walsh Company, Artists Studio and Studio 8.

Saar Klein has edited and Hnery Braham has done the cinematography.