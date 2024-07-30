 Mission Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yum Jung-ah, Hwang Jung-min's Korean Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMission Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yum Jung-ah, Hwang Jung-min's Korean Film

Mission Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yum Jung-ah, Hwang Jung-min's Korean Film

The South Korean film is written and directed by Lee Myung-hoon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Mission Cross OTT Release Date | A screengrab from the trailer

Mission Cross is an action-thriller film starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah in the lead roles. The much-anticipated film is set to make its OTT debut in August 2024.

When and where to watch Mission Cross on OTT

The film will release on August 9, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "Husband is an ex-secret agent + Wife is a badass detective = Confem mayhem 💥Starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, the comedy film #MissionCross will arrive on Netflix on August 9."

Read Also
The Bikeriders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer & Austin Butler's Film...
article-image

Plot

The film narrates the story of a married couple, Park Kang-moo and Jang Hee-Joo. Everything goes well until Major Joong-san gets kidnapped. Detective Jang Hee-Hoo, a former athlete, decides to find Major San, but gets caught. When she feels helpless, a mysterious man comes and saves her, but things take an intense turn when she discovers that the mysterious man is her husband, Park Kang-moo. Who is he, and what is he hiding about his past life from her wife?

Read Also
Tarot OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Mission Cross

The film features Hwang Jung-min, who is popularly known for Wailing Wall, and Yum Jung-ah, known for A Tale of Two Sisters. Along with them the film also features Jeon Hye-jin, Jeong Man-sik, Kim Chan-hyung and Kim Joo-hun among others. It is produced by Han Jae-duk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mission Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yum Jung-ah, Hwang Jung-min's Korean Film

Mission Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yum Jung-ah, Hwang Jung-min's Korean Film

Fahmaan Khan & Debattama Saha Wrap Up Shoot Of Their Show Krishna Mohini, Bid Final Adieu

Fahmaan Khan & Debattama Saha Wrap Up Shoot Of Their Show Krishna Mohini, Bid Final Adieu

Rakshana OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Payal Rajput's Thriller Film Online

Rakshana OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Payal Rajput's Thriller Film Online

Ramayan Update: Makers To Erect 12 Sets In Mumbai To Recreate Ayodhya & Mithila, Ranbir Kapoor To...

Ramayan Update: Makers To Erect 12 Sets In Mumbai To Recreate Ayodhya & Mithila, Ranbir Kapoor To...

Life Hill Gayi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila's Series

Life Hill Gayi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila's Series