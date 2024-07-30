Mission Cross OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yum Jung-ah, Hwang Jung-min's Korean Film

Mission Cross OTT Release Date | A screengrab from the trailer

Mission Cross is an action-thriller film starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah in the lead roles. The much-anticipated film is set to make its OTT debut in August 2024.

When and where to watch Mission Cross on OTT

The film will release on August 9, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "Husband is an ex-secret agent + Wife is a badass detective = Confem mayhem 💥Starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, the comedy film #MissionCross will arrive on Netflix on August 9."

Suami adalah bekas ejen rahsia + Isteri adalah detektif badass = Konfem huru-hara 💥



Dibintangi oleh Hwang Jung-min dan Yum Jung-ah, filem komedi #MissionCross bakal tiba di Netflix, 9 Ogos. pic.twitter.com/Zyuh2JFr4G — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) July 18, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the story of a married couple, Park Kang-moo and Jang Hee-Joo. Everything goes well until Major Joong-san gets kidnapped. Detective Jang Hee-Hoo, a former athlete, decides to find Major San, but gets caught. When she feels helpless, a mysterious man comes and saves her, but things take an intense turn when she discovers that the mysterious man is her husband, Park Kang-moo. Who is he, and what is he hiding about his past life from her wife?

Cast and production of Mission Cross

The film features Hwang Jung-min, who is popularly known for Wailing Wall, and Yum Jung-ah, known for A Tale of Two Sisters. Along with them the film also features Jeon Hye-jin, Jeong Man-sik, Kim Chan-hyung and Kim Joo-hun among others. It is produced by Han Jae-duk.