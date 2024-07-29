The Bikeriders OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer & Austin Butler's Film...

The Bikeriders OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Bikeriders is a crime-thriller starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy in the lead roles. The film premiered on August 31, 2023, at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and it was later released in the United States on June 21, 2024. Now it is set to release on an OTT platform in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Bikeriders

The film will release on August 2, 2024. Audiences can watch it on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. It is written and directed by Jeff Nichols.

Freedom belongs to the fearless.



Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. Watch the new trailer now for #TheBikeriders, only in theaters June 21. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols. pic.twitter.com/VpChraVvlg — The Bikeriders (@bikeridersfilm) February 29, 2024

Plot

The film is set in 1965 and narrates the story of bikers who form a Midwestern motorcycle club. Soon, the club members receive threats from other gangs and get involved in a fight. In between all this, Kathy Bauer, married to Benny Cross, faces a struggle and asks Benny to stay away from the club, but he chooses his passion over love. What happens when the bike riders gets involved in crime?

Cast

The film's cast includes Tom Hardy as Johnny, Jodie Comer as Kathy, Austin Butler as Benny, Michael Shannon as Zipco, Beau Knapp as Wahoo, Boyd Holbrook as Cal, Mike Faist as Danny Lyon, Damon Herriman as Brucie, Will Oldham, Paul Sparks as Gary Rouge Leader, Happy Anderson as Big Jack, Emory Cohen as Cockroach and Toby Wallace, among others.

About The Bikeriders

The crime-thriller is based on Danny Lyon's book of the same name. It is directed and written by Jeff Nichols. Sarah Green has produced the film with Arnon Milchan and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones under the banner of Tri-State Pictures, Regency Enterprises and New Regency. David Wingo has composed the music and Adam Stone has done the cinematography.