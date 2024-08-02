Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Survival Thriller Show

Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Squid Game is a dystopian survival thriller series starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, and Wi Ha-joon in the lead roles. The second season of the much-anticipated series will be released in December 2024.

When and where to watch Squid Game Season 2?

The upcoming series will be released on December 26, 2024. Netflix has already bought the rights to the series. The streaming platform has shared the first look of season 2 on X with caption that read, "The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming on December 26. Final season coming 2025."

The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26. Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/qlek1ogGp9 — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

Plot

The series revolves around a group of players who risks their lives and play deadly children's games to win a huge amount of money. Hwang Dong-hyuk created the South Korean science fiction show. Season 1 of Squid Game was released on September 17, 2021, and became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Cast and production of Squid Game Season 2

Squid Games Season 2 features Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Yoo Seong-ju, Kim Si-hyun, Im Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Yang Dong-geun and Choi Hyun-Wook, among others.

According to reports, season three will be the final season, which will be released in 2025. The series is produced by Siren Pictures Inc.