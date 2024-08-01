House Of The Dragon Season 2: Episode 8 OTT Release Date — Know All About Story, Premiering, Platform & More

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 OTT Release Date | X

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama series starring Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke in the lead roles. The 8th episode of The Dragon Season 2 will air on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8?

The 8th episode of the series will be released at 9 pm on August 4, 2024, and, according to reports, it will premiere on Max and HBO in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and Kannada.

Plot

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the story of two Targaryens vying for control over the Iron Throne, leading to escalating tensions and, eventually, a civil war. The narrative is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

Cast and production of House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 8

The highly anticipated series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, and it is an adaptation of George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood. It features Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, D'Arcy, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, and Bethany Antonia, among others. It is produced by Karen Wacker, Angus More Gordon, Kevin Lau and Alexis Raben under Bastard Sword, HBO Entertainment and 1:26 Pictures Inc.