Dhanush 41st Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sachin T | July 26, 2024
Dhanush is an actor, producer and director who predominantly works in Tamil films. On the occasion of his 41st birthday on July 28, take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
Asuran is a historical film which is directed and written by Vetrimaaran with Suka and Manimaran. It is based on Poomani's novel Vekkai. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Vada Chennai is a crime thriller which is written and directed by Vetrimaaran. It is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Velaiyilla Pattathari is written and directed by R Velraj. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Karnan is an action film which is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It was released in theatres in 2010 and received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Pudhupettai is a crime thriller film which is directed by Selvaraghavan. It is available on Aha, Amazon Prime Vedio and Disney + Hotstar.
Aadukalam is a romantic film which is directed by Vetrimaran. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is available on SUN NXT.
The Gray Man is an action thriller film which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It is based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name and is available on Netflix.
