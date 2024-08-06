 No Gain No Love OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae's K-Drama
The upcoming South Korean series is written by Kim Hye-young and directed by Kim Jong-sik

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
No Gain No Love OTT Release Date | Trailer

No Gain No Love is a romantic drama starring Kim Young-dae and Shin Mia-a in the lead roles. The upcoming series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch No Gain No Love in India?

The series is set to release on August 26, 2024, and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), which is 5:20 pm as per India Standard Time (IST). In South Korea, the series will be released on TVING and TVN. In India, it will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The romantic comedy series revolves around an ambitious woman named Son Hae-young, who decides to get involved in a fake marriage so she doesn't lose an important promotion at the workplace. Son Hae-young proposes to Kim Ji-wook, a store worker, and convinces him to become her fake husband. Will Son Hae-young's plan become successful, or will she get involved in trouble revealed in the series?

Cast and production of No Gain No Love

The series cast includes Shin Min-a as Son Hae-yeong, Kim Young-dae as Kim Ji-wook, Han Ji-hyun as Nam Ja-yeon, Lee Sang-yi as Bok Gyu-hyeon, Joo Min-kyung, Lee Yoo-jin as Yeo Ha-jun and Jeon Hye-won as Kwon Yi-rin, among others. The South Korean series is written by Kim Hye-young and directed by Kim Jong-sik. It is produced by Bon Factory.

