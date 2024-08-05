 Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentStar Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

The upcoming animated series is an adaptation of George Lucas' film of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is an animated film featuring the voices of Jamaal Avery Jr, Dee Bradley Baker, Juliet Donefeld, and Emma Berman in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The action and adventure series will release on August 14, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Get ready for all new adventures! Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 14, with new shorts arriving on Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 2."

Plot

The story is set before the events of the Star Wars films and narrates the story of a group of younglings as they learn to fight, protect, and realise their potential to become something they never imagined before. The series focuses on how the younglings group becomes Jedi Knights.

Cast

The anticipated series features the voices of Jamaal Avery Jr as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubes, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Piotr Michael as Master Yoda, Trey Murphy as Taborr, JeCobi Swain as Kai Brightstar and Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, among others.

Read Also
The Tyrant OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

All about Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures: Season 2?

The upcoming animated series is an adaptation of George Lucas' film of the same name. It is directed by Elliot M Bour and produced by Lucas Film, ICON Creative Studio, Lucasfilm Animation, and Wild Canary Animation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen Admits Getting Botox, Fillers, PRP Treatment: 'Will Get Facelifts After Age...

Dhoom Actress Rimi Sen Admits Getting Botox, Fillers, PRP Treatment: 'Will Get Facelifts After Age...

'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke...

'Felt Breathless, Was Vomiting': Abhishek Kumar Opens Up On Overcoming Claustrophobia On Khatron Ke...

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

Aditi Sharma REFUTES Rumours Of Being Replaced From Four Lions' Show Due To Age Factor: 'I Am Not...

Aditi Sharma REFUTES Rumours Of Being Replaced From Four Lions' Show Due To Age Factor: 'I Am Not...

'Change It Officially Then': Jaya Bachchan Gets SCHOOLED By Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Amitabh Bachchan...

'Change It Officially Then': Jaya Bachchan Gets SCHOOLED By Jagdeep Dhankhar Over Amitabh Bachchan...