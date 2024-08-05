Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Where To Watch

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The second season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is an animated film featuring the voices of Jamaal Avery Jr, Dee Bradley Baker, Juliet Donefeld, and Emma Berman in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The action and adventure series will release on August 14, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Get ready for all new adventures! Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 14, with new shorts arriving on Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 2."

Get ready for all new adventures!



Season 2 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is coming to Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 14, with new shorts arriving on Disney+ and Disney Junior on August 2. pic.twitter.com/pdYKU4kU14 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 14, 2024

Plot

The story is set before the events of the Star Wars films and narrates the story of a group of younglings as they learn to fight, protect, and realise their potential to become something they never imagined before. The series focuses on how the younglings group becomes Jedi Knights.

Cast

The anticipated series features the voices of Jamaal Avery Jr as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubes, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Piotr Michael as Master Yoda, Trey Murphy as Taborr, JeCobi Swain as Kai Brightstar and Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, among others.

All about Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures: Season 2?

The upcoming animated series is an adaptation of George Lucas' film of the same name. It is directed by Elliot M Bour and produced by Lucas Film, ICON Creative Studio, Lucasfilm Animation, and Wild Canary Animation.