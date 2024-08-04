The Tyrant OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Tyrant OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Tryant is an action thriller series starring Cha Seung-won, Kim Kang-woo, and Kim Seon-ho in the lead roles. It will release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch The Tyrant?

The South Korean drama will be released on August 17, 2024. K-drama lovers can watch it from the comfort of their homes on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The upcoming series revolves around mercenary Lim Sang, who works for the US government and gets orders from the US agencies to destroy the Trayant projects and the people involved in it. The trailer shows that the Korean government runs a secret project in which they try to produce bioweapons to enhance human abilities and give them enhanced powers. Will Lim Sang be able to stop the project and destroy the samples?

Cast

The South Korean drama features Cha Seung-won as Lim Sang, Jo Yoon-su as Chae Ja-kyeong, Kim Kang-woo as Paul, Kim Seon-ho as Director Choe, Park Hyung-soo as Paul's man, Justin John Harvey as Crocodile, Mu Jin-sung as Yoon Mo-yong, Kim Joo-hun as Director Sa, Lee Ki-young as First Vice Director and Kim Ho-jun, among others.

About The Tyrant

The spy thriller series is written and directed by Park Hoon-jung. The cinematography is done by Kim Young-ho, and Mowg has composed the music. It is produced by Acemaker Movieworks, Studio&NEW, and Goldmoon Pictures.