Romance In The House OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & More

Romance In The House OTT Release Date | Netflix

Romance in the House is a romantic series starring Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, and Son Na-eun in the lead roles. The upcoming series is scheduled to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Romance in the House?

The series is set to release on August 10, 2024. It consists of 12 episodes and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm Korean Time Standard (KST), which is 7 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The series will premiere on JTBC in South Korea. The Indian audiences can watch it on Netflix.

The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "After disappearing for 11 years due to bankruptcy, a man returns to his family as a rich man. Starring Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, Son Na-eun, and Choi Min-ho, the limited series Romance In The House airs on August 10."

Setelah menghilang selama 11 tahun karena bangkrut, seorang pria kembali lagi ke keluarganya sebagai orang kaya. Dibintangi Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, Son Na-eun, dan Choi Min-ho, serial terbatas Romance In The House tayang 10 Agustus. pic.twitter.com/zftwTiMr7J — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) July 29, 2024

Plot

The series revolves around a businessman named Byeon Moo-jin who decides to divorce his wife, Geum Ae-yeon, after he fails in his business. However, things take an intense turn when Byeon Moo-jin returns to Geum Ae-yeon's life after 11 years as a billionaire. Will she be able to accept his wealthy ex-husband?

Cast and production of Romance in the House

The series cast includes Ji Jin-hee as Byeon Moo-jin, Kim Ji-soo as Geum Ae-yeon, Yoon San-ha as Byeon Hyun-jae, and Choi Min-ho as Nam Tae-pyeong, among others. It is written by Kim Da-ye and directed by Kim Young-yoon. The series is produced by SLL and MI.