 Imaginary OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
The horror thriller film is directed and written by Jeff Wadlow with Jason Oremland and Greg Erb

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Imaginary OTT Release Date | Trailer

Imaginary is a horror film starring DeWanda Wise in the lead role. It premiered in theatres in the United States on March 8, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. The supernatural film is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Imaginary?

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However it is also available to watch on AppleiTunes, Goggle Play and YouTube.

Plot

The film narrates the story of an author, Jessica, who decides to move to her childhood home with her husband, Max, and her young daughter, Alice. One day, Alice finds a teddy bear named Chauncey in the basement. She forms a bond with Chauncey and spends most of her time with the teddy bear. However, evil things soon start happening, and Alice starts doing bizarre things like making ominous paintings or writing something scary. Jessica notices the demonic activities around Alice and tries to figure out the reason behind them. She discovers that Chauncey is not just a stuffed teddy bear, which she believes him to be.

Cast and production of Imaginary

The mystery thriller film cast includes DeWanda Wise as Jessica, Michael Bekemeier, Tom Payne as Max, Dane DiLiegro, Betty Buckley as Gloria, Veronica Falcon as Dr Alana Soto, Matthew Sato as Liam, Pyper Braun as Alice and Taegen Burns as Taylor. It is directed and written by Jeff Wadlow, Jason Oremland, and Greg Erb. Jason Blum and Jeff Wadlow have produced the film under Tower of Babble and Blumhouse Productions. James MacMillan has done the cinematography of the movie.

