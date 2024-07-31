Restore Point OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Restore Point OTT Release Date | Trailer

Restore Point is a science fiction film starring Andrea Mohylova, Vaclav Neuzil, and Matej Hadek in the lead roles. It premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 3, 2024, and will soon release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and streaming platform of Restore Point

The film will release on August 2, 2024 on Vrott and Book My Show. The crime thriller film is set in 2041, when the world is filled with crime and hatred.

Plot

The film centres around a detective named Emma Trochinowska who gets to know from her senior officers about a murder case. When she visits a crime spot and sees a couple's body, Emma decides to investigate it. However, things take an intense turn when she discovers that the couple gets another chance to live with the help of technology. What is this technology that can reverse death? What happens when the whole world gets to know about it? Emma must find answers and hidden dark secrets.

Cast

The film features Andrea Mohylova as Emma, Matej Hadek as David Kurlstat, Milan Ondrik as Viktor Toffer, Vaclav Neuzil as Agent Mansfeld, Karel Dobry as Rohan, Jan Jankovsky as Jan Zima, Adam Vacula as Peter Trochinowski, Richard Stanke as Richard and Katarzyana Zawadzka as Kristina Kurlstantova.

About Restore Point

The film is directed and written by Robert Hloz with Tomislav Cecka and Zdenek Jecelin. Jasn Kalista has produced the film and Filip Marek has done the cinematography. According to reports, the film will release in Czech, Hinidi, Tamil and Telugu.