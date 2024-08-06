In The Land Of Saints And Sinners OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Liam's Neeson's Action-Thriller Film Online

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners OTT Release Date | Trailer

In The Land Of Saints and Sinners is a crime thriller film starring Lian Neeson in the lead role. The film premiered on September 6, 2023, at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and was later released in Ireland on April 26, 2024.

It will premiere on OTT soon, in August 2024.

Release date and platform In the Land of Saints and Sinners

The film is set to premiere on April 26, 2024, and audiences can watch it on Netflix.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a hitman named Finbaf Murphy, who decides to quit his job in the hope of living a peaceful life for the rest of his life. However, one day, he discovers that someone wants to kill him. Will he pick up guns to save himself and get involved in the world of crime again?

Cast

The film features Liam Neeson as Finbar Murphy, Kerry Condon as Doireann McCann, Ciaran Hinds as Vinnie O'Shea, Jack Gleeson as Kevin, Sarah Greene as Sinead, Colm Meaney as Robert McQue, Niamh Cusack as Rita, Desmond Eastwood as Curtis June, Anne Brogan as Josie McQue and Conor MacNeill as Conan McGrath, among others.

About In the Land of Saints and Sinners

The mystery thriller film is written by Terry Loane and Mark Michael McNally. It is directed by Robert Lorenz. Markus Barmettler has produced the film with Daniel Fluri, Adrian Grabe, Terry Loane, Geraldine Hughes, Philip Lee, and Bonnie Timmermann under the banner of Prodigal Films Limited, Facing East, and RagBag Pictures.