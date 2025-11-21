 Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Malti Chahar's Brother Deepak Chahar Finally Enters House, Banter With Sister Goes Viral - VIDEO
The rumours of Malti Chahar's family not entering Bigg Boss 19 have ended with the latest promo showing her brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar, entering the house. His surprise visit, adorable banter with Malti and playful jokes instantly lifted the mood of the house. From scaring her awake to teasing her about never making roti, Malti-Deepak's fun interactions have gone viral

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
bigg boss 19 | Instagram

The rumours about Malti Chahar's family skipping their Bigg Boss 19 entry have finally been put to rest. In the latest promo, Malti's brother and cricketer Deepak Chahar is seen entering the house, instantly lighting up the atmosphere. The siblings' adorable banter brings warmth and excitement, leaving the housemates and viewers delighted.

In the promo clip, Malti is seen getting scared as her brother Deepak wakes her up while she’s asleep. The moment she sees him, she lights up with excitement and gives him a tight hug. Deepak then says, "Main iss ghar mein sirf ek hi maksad se aaya hoon (I have come into this house for only one purpose)." He brings laughter to the house as he jokes, "Meri behen ne zindagi me ek roti ka tukda bana kar nahi khilaya… (My sister has never made even a single piece of roti for me in her entire life)."

He playfully adds, "Khana yahi banayegi aur khana kha ke jaunga main (She will only make the food and I'll go after eating the food)", leaving everyone amused.

He then thanked Kunickaa Sadanand for giving him a glass of water. Deepak again had a fun banter with his sister as he said, "Pani manga wo bhi nahi diya." This makes Gaurav Khanna joke, "Wo soch rahi hai ghar se koi kyu aaya (She must be thinking why did someone come from home)."

Bigg Boss 19 fans were eagerly waiting for someone to come from Malti's family as there were rumours about no one from her family coming today. Seeing her brother finally come made a fan say, "Cricketer depaak chahar in bigg boss so happy for Malti🤌." Another wrote, "It felt so good that finally malti ka family se koi aaya since she was so sad about none came from her family."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

