 Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex Surprises You'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex Surprises You'

Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex Surprises You'

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta have continued to be good friends even after their divorce. The two have been spotted together at many events, and recently, Aamir visited Reena's art exhibition in Mumbai and surprised her. She posted, "When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Aamir Khan With Reena Dutta At An Art Exhibition | Instagram

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta have continued to be good friends even after their divorce. The two have been spotted together at many events, and recently, Aamir visited Reena's art exhibition in Mumbai and surprised her. She posted, "When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition (sic)."

Reena further wrote, "Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, netizens are quite happy to see Aamir supporting his ex-wife Reena, and they are calling his gesture 'sweet'.

Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta Marriage & Divorce

FPJ Shorts
AI Entry In Filmmaking Industry: Will It Change The Future Of Cinema?
AI Entry In Filmmaking Industry: Will It Change The Future Of Cinema?
World Vegan Month: 'She Did Not Consent' PETA India's Billboard Campaign Outside Colleges Urges Compassion For Chickens
World Vegan Month: 'She Did Not Consent' PETA India's Billboard Campaign Outside Colleges Urges Compassion For Chickens
Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team
Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team
Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular Series
Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular Series

Aamir and Reena tied the knot in 1986. In 1993, they welcomed their first child, Junaid Khan, and in 1997, the two were blessed with a daughter whom they named Ira Khan.

It was in 2002, Aamir and Reena got divorced. But, even after the divorced they have continued to be friends, and they even celebrate festivals together.

Read Also
Aamir Khan Visits 89-Year-Old Dharmendra At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital With Girlfriend Gauri...
article-image

Aamir Khan's Second Marriage

After his divorce from Reena, in 2005, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao. But, in 2021, even they parted ways and got divorced.

Aamir Khan Girlfriend

Aamir is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. Earlier this year, on his birthday, he had introduced Gauri to media. The two have been spotted together many times.

While talking to the media about the wedding plans, Aamir had said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Read Also
'I'd Collapse, Crying For Hours': Vijay Varma Reveals Battling Depression, Credits Aamir Khan's...
article-image

Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released in June this year. The film did very well at the box office.

The actor had confirmed that he will be seen in a superhero film, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but there were reports that Aamir has opted out of the film. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...

Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex...

Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex...

Darling OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Nabha Natesh, Priyadarshi Pulikonda's Film

Darling OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Nabha Natesh, Priyadarshi Pulikonda's Film

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Malti Chahar's Brother Deepak Chahar Finally Enters House, Banter With...

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Malti Chahar's Brother Deepak Chahar Finally Enters House, Banter With...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: List Of Celebs Who Also Tied The Knot In Udaipur— Parineeti...

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: List Of Celebs Who Also Tied The Knot In Udaipur— Parineeti...