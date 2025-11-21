Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex Surprises You'

Aamir Khan With Reena Dutta At An Art Exhibition | Instagram

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta have continued to be good friends even after their divorce. The two have been spotted together at many events, and recently, Aamir visited Reena's art exhibition in Mumbai and surprised her. She posted, "When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition (sic)."

Reena further wrote, "Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, netizens are quite happy to see Aamir supporting his ex-wife Reena, and they are calling his gesture 'sweet'.

Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta Marriage & Divorce

Aamir and Reena tied the knot in 1986. In 1993, they welcomed their first child, Junaid Khan, and in 1997, the two were blessed with a daughter whom they named Ira Khan.

It was in 2002, Aamir and Reena got divorced. But, even after the divorced they have continued to be friends, and they even celebrate festivals together.

Aamir Khan's Second Marriage

After his divorce from Reena, in 2005, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao. But, in 2021, even they parted ways and got divorced.

Aamir Khan Girlfriend

Aamir is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt. Earlier this year, on his birthday, he had introduced Gauri to media. The two have been spotted together many times.

While talking to the media about the wedding plans, Aamir had said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Marriage at the age of 60 would not suit me). But let's see."

Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released in June this year. The film did very well at the box office.

The actor had confirmed that he will be seen in a superhero film, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but there were reports that Aamir has opted out of the film. However, there's no official confirmation about it.