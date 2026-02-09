Vishal Dadlani BLOCKS Politician & Aspiring Singer After Receiving 'Sifarish' Call, Says 'Have No Interest In Working With You'

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani called out the culture of “sifaarish (using contacts to get work)” and influence-peddling in the music industry. The musician took to Instagram on Monday (February 9) to share a strongly worded note, making it clear that he has little patience for young musicians who attempt to use political or personal connections to secure work.

In his post, Vishal addressed aspiring singers and urged them to rely on their talent rather than external pressure or recommendations from powerful figures. Without mincing words, he revealed that he recently blocked a politician after being approached through such a route.

Vishal wrote, “Some advice for newbie singers. Don't fuckin' get some mantri-ji or his secretary to call me. That is a guaranteed way to NEVER meet me. I have zero respect for people who try to make their way forward through 'contacts'. To the chap who just tried it, mantri-ji is now blocked, and so are you. Now, even if you're a great singer, I have no interest in working with you. Sorry.”

The post drew attention for its blunt tone and clear message against favouritism.

Expanding on his thoughts in the caption, the composer encouraged newcomers to trust their abilities and stay committed to their craft. He wrote, “Please have faith in your talent, be prepared to work hard and be patient. If you are good, your time will come. Don’t do the ‘sifaarish’ thing. It’s a boring cliche and more than anything, it only shows you to be someone who doesn’t believe their talent is enough.”

Vishal did not name anyone in his note. The singer has always been vocal about sharing his views and opinions on social media. Quite active on Instagram, he is known for his no-nonsense attitude and for speaking his mind openly, often calling out things he believes are wrong, without mincing words.