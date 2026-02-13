 'Inki Aisi Taisi Karna Chalu Kar Denge...': Bishnoi Gang Threatens To Attack Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty's Managers & Staff
An audio of Bishnoi gang's Hari Boxer threatening Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty has gone viral, and in it, he claims that they will attack the managers and staff of the actor and director.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Bishnoi Gang Threatens Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty |

After firing at Rohit Shetty's house, even Ranveer Singh received a threat from the Bishnoi gang. Now, an audio has gone viral in which the Bishnoi gang's Hari Boxer is threatening Ranveer and Rohit. Reportedly, a fresh voice note has been released, in which Hari has claimed that they will attack the actor and the director's managers and staff.

India Today shared the voice note in which we can hear, "Main Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang se. Yeh voice note Bollywood walo ke liye hai, khaaskar Ranveer Singh tere liye aur Rohit Shetty tere liye. Time rehte tum dono line pe nahi aaye na tumhara woh haal karenge ke tumhari saath pidhi... Ranveer Singh tujhe bahot zyada shauk hai salah dene ka, application dedo, report kardo aur tune bhi kardi."

In the voice note he further says, "Ab sunn meri baat, tumhare neeche jo bhi kaam karta hai na manager, jitne bhi log kaam karte hai, inn sabki detail hai hamare paas. Unki ghar ki, kab office jaate hai, kab aate hai, parivaar kaha rehta hai, sabki detail hai hamare paas. Tumhare ko kuch nahi bolenge, inki aisi taisi karna chalu kar denge jo tumhare neeche kaam karte hai. Tab tumhare akkal thikane aayegi. Time rehti hie line pe aajao. Ranveer Singh, tu yeh jo baat bolke uske baat se tu mokar gaya na, thik hai, isliye yh voice note chhodh rahe hai tere ko. Ya toh tu teri baat pe wapas aaja ya toh bhai baat se mokarne ki saza kya hoti hai woh ham tujhe batayenge. Aaramse baithke sunna, tum dono, Rohit Shetty aur tu."

