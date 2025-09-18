The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes for the ‘Kill’ Along with Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal And Other ‘Stars’ in This Aryan Khan Directorial Debut

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Review

Title: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Director: Aryan Khan

Cast: Lakshya, Anyaa Singh, Sahher Bammba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: ***

First things first. Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan for having clarified the title’s pronunciation as ‘Bads’ of Bollywood at the trailer launch itself. This seven part series starring Lakshya, Sahher Bammba, Raghav Juyal and others is nothing less than an acid test for Aryan Khan’s directorial capabilities in Bollywood. What remains to be seen is that, will he prove to be the proverbial ‘son-shine’ of his illustrious father Shah Rukh Khan! Let's find out…

The first two episodes see the storyline being set against the big bad glitzy glam world of films. It is here we find the debutant hero Aasman Singh (Lakshya) who ‘doubles’ up as a body double for himself. This stunt of his paves the way to ‘arrive’ in Bollywood with his debut film ‘Revolver’, that's being directed by Freddy Sodahwalah (Manish Prakash Chaudhary).

Aasmaan soon starts following the customary tradition of Bollywood by attending the film’s party and networking with the who’s who of Bollywood who come there as guests. It is here, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (in a cameo) chooses to duck Freddy’s film to do a film with the filmmaker ‘SS Rajamauli Sir’ (cameo).

Unable to find a solution, Freddy hits upon an idea and locks up Asmaan in a three film deal. Despite resistance from his manager Sanya (Anyaa Singh), Aasmaan signs up the dotted lines, only to find him at crossroads when he gets offered a 100 crore film with Karan Johar (cameo) himself with Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba) as the leading lady and also the daughter of superstar Ajay Talvar. What happens next is what will be unveiled in the remaining five series of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review - Actors' performance

In any multi starrer film/ web series, it is very easy for any relatively new actor to get lost in the crowd. But… Lakshya does not let that happen with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Despite the presence of many stalwarts of Bollywood, this young man holds his fort and how! With The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Lakshya just proved that his performance in the much talked about ‘Kill’ was just not a flash in the pan and that he is DEFINITELY here to stay!

Be it his emotional scenes, or action or even comic, this young man has got his own style and stamp. Offering him equal support is his co-star Sanya (Anyaa Singh), who shines in her role of his manager. She is someone who will not mind walking that extra mile in networking to get her client the best of deals…

As for the series’ leading lady Sahher Bambba (who had made her acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite debutant Karan Deol), she gets relatively less time in the first two episodes. But, whatever time she is on screen, she does manage to leave an impression. Then, there’s Raghav Juyal, who seems extremely at ease in his role of Parvaiz- Aasman’s best friend. Raghav does justice to his character.

The supporting cast, which consists of seasoned actors like Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Prakash Chaudhary, Rajat Bedi (surprise, surprise!) do their bit to carry forward the series ably on their shoulders. As for Bobby Deol, we all have seen him in the ‘same mould’ earlier as well. He fails to surprise this time. Maybe… he has something new up his sleeve in the other episodes.

All in all, barring a couple of them, the performances cannot be termed as spectacular or stellar in totality. The series, so far, is nothing but a smooth, mocking spoof of Bollywood and its functionalities. Amongst the array of stars, there is also a presence of a certain ‘officer’ from ‘NCG’ who is out to arrest the drug peddlers…. IYKYK!

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review - Music

The music of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is just above average and is definitely not outstanding… much as one would have expected it to be. Both the tracks ‘Revolver’ and ‘Number One’ are totally passe and do not demand a repeat value. As for the production values of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the makers have surely left no stone unturned in this department. Each and every frame spells (read ‘screams’) class. Even though the background score does not stand out as an USP of the series, at the same time, it does not even find itself outspaced. The background score does manage to merge itself with the narrative.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review - FPJ Verdict

The series (first two episodes- ‘Meet The B***ds’ and ‘Movie Mafia’), in an attempt to do full justice to Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, sees an infusion of too many Bollywood stars to ensure a memorable narrative. It's only in the remaining episodes will we get whether these stars did full justice to ‘Aasmaan’ …. go figure that out!