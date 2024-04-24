The Family Star OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's Film |

The Family Star features Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the main role. The film which was announced in 2023 is set to release on OTT in May, 2024. The family drama was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Release date and platform of The Family Star

The Family Star will release on May 3, 2024. Streaming Platform Amazon Prime Video has already bought the rights to the film, which means it will stream on Prime Video. Parasuram directorial received mixed response from the audience and critics after its theatrical release. However the filmmakers are hoping to get good response on OTT.

Plot

The story follows the lives of two characters, Govardhan and Indu and how they eventually cross paths. The film focuses on their individual struggles and how their lives intertwine. In the trailer, Govardhan is shown as a young man from a middle-class family, working hard to keep them happy.

One day, he meets Indu, an entrepreneur and they fall in love. However, things take a different turn when Govardhan finds out that Indu has rented his house for her project. Upset Govardhan decides to teach her a lesson by leaving for New York to join a big company.

But even there, he uncovers a hidden truth. Their love story turns into a hate story. However, after a particular incident, they both realise that they want to be together forever.

Cast of The Family Star

The comedy-drama stars Vijay Deverakonda as Govardhan, Mrunal Thakur as Indu, Rohini Hattangadi as Govardhan's grandmother, Raja Chembolu as Govardhan's brother, Divyansha Kaushik, Jagapathi Babu as Indu's father, Jagapathi Babu as Indu's father, Ravi Babu and Ajay Ghosh.

Production

It is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. KU Mohanan handled the cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film. The film was made under the budget of Rs 50 crores and received a box office collection of Rs 35 crores.