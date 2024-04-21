Dil Dosti Dilemma OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anushka Sen's Series | A still from Dil Dosti Dilemma Trailer

Dil Dosti Dilemma stars Anushka Sen in the lead role. The comedy romance drama will release on OTT in April 2024.

Release date and platform of Dil Dosti Dileema

The drama series will release on April 25, 2024. Viewers can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video. The poster shared on X reads, "'#DilDostiDillema' trailer: Embark on a self-reflection journey with Anushka Sen in this young-adult show #TanviAzmi #ShishirSharma #AnushkaSen @anushkasen_04@PrimeVideo #DilDostiDillemaTrailer."

Plot

The series revolves around the life of a girl named Asmara. The trailer opens with Anushka Sen as Asmara requesting her parents to allow her to spend summer vacation in Canada. However, her mother refuses because of one big mistake she made and now she has to live in a small town she had never thought of and neither prepared for.

As she grapples with the unfamiliar culture and lifestyle of the town, Asmara embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Through her experiences, she begins to understand the importance of family in life and the true meaning of happiness. The series aims to offer you an exciting and entertaining journey full of adventures.

Cast

Along with Anushka Sen the cast of Dil Dosti Dilemma also features Tanvi Azmi, Kush Jotwani, Shishir Sharma, Kush Jotwani, Vishakha Panday, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, Suhasini Mulay, Mahesh Thakur, Akshit Sukhija, Shruti Seth, Shreya Shanker, Nitya Berua, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Farida Dadi, Ritik Ghanshani, Kenny Panchal and Arjun Berry in the prominent roles.

About Dil Dosti Dilemma

The series consists of seven episodes and is directed by Debbie Rao. It was written by Raghav Dutt, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Manjiri Vijay Pupala, Emeara, and Anuradha Tiwari. Dil Dosti and Dilemma is produced by Jahanara Bhargava, Pranati Nagarsheth, Niraj Nagarsheth and Seema Mohapatra.