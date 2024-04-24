 Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zakir Khan's Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zakir Khan's Series

Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zakir Khan's Series

Following the tremendous success of its first two seasons, Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare makers are set to release the third season

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Zakir Khan's Series | A Still from Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3 trailer

Chacha Vidhyak Hai Humare Season 3 stars Zakir Khan in the lead role. The season 3 of the series will soon release on OTT in April, 2024.

Where to watch Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare Season 3?

The popular comedy-drama will release on April 25, 2024. You can watch the series without paying any charges on Amazon mini TV. The streaming platform shared a video and captioned it, "Pehle ke seasons mein itne cool the 🤣 toh next season mein aur kitne honge? 😍😍 @Zakirism."

Plot

The series focuses on a young man named Ronny who is very lazy and does not have any aim in life. He wants to live his life to the fullest without making any effort. The trailer reveals that he is the leader of his friend group. As his Chacha ji (Ashwini) asks him not to get involved in politics, Ronny decides to stay away from it.

However, in the season 3 trailer, he seems to have joined politics. Is Ronny really stepping into the world of politics? What happens after he joins politics? Will his life ever be the same? To get the answers, watch the upcoming season. 

Read Also
Dil Dosti Dilemma OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Anushka Sen's Series
article-image

Cast and production

The series features Zakir Khan as Ronny Pathak, Abhimanyu Singh as Chacha ji, Alka Amin as Amrita Pathak, Kumar Varun as Kranti, Vyom Sharma as Anwar, Venus Singh as Avantika Sharma and Amrita Khanvilkar, among others. It is produced by Rasika Tyagi under OML Production and edited by Afzal Shaikh. 

The cinematography is done by Nusrat F Jafri and Vishal Dadlani composed the music. The first and second seasons of the series consist of eight episodes and the makers can announce the number of episodes for the third season on April 25, 2024. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast &...

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast &...

'Almost Like Becoming Suicidal': Shekhar Suman Claims People In Film Industry 'Spread False Rumours'...

'Almost Like Becoming Suicidal': Shekhar Suman Claims People In Film Industry 'Spread False Rumours'...

Kim Kardashian Wants Taylor Swift To 'Move On' From Past Feud Amid Diss Track From TTPD

Kim Kardashian Wants Taylor Swift To 'Move On' From Past Feud Amid Diss Track From TTPD

'Mujhe Jeene Ki Iccha Nahi Thi': Shekhar Suman Gets Emotional As He Recalls 10-Year-Old Son Aayush's...

'Mujhe Jeene Ki Iccha Nahi Thi': Shekhar Suman Gets Emotional As He Recalls 10-Year-Old Son Aayush's...

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi Opens Up On Gaurav Khanna Quitting Rupali Ganguly-Starrer

Anupamaa Update: Rajan Shahi Opens Up On Gaurav Khanna Quitting Rupali Ganguly-Starrer