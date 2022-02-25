Sara Ali Khan to fly to Rajkot for 'Gaslight' starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey

Riding high on the success of her last release Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in an interesting project titled ‘Gaslight’.

After wrapping up her shoot for director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, Sara will soon start filming for Pawan Kripalani’s next titled ‘Gaslight’, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

As per sources, Sara will be leaving for Rajkot next week as a major chunk of the movie will be shot there. “Sara is quite excited to start shooting for the movie and she will be stationed in Morbi and will be shooting Wankaner in Rajkot. It will be interesting to see Sara share the screen space opposite Vikrant and Chitrangda Singh for the first time.”

Sara was recently spotted by the paparazzi, sporting an all new look that has piqued curiosity and much anticipation among the industry and especially her fans. Her new impressive hairdo has been the talk of the town ever since the young successful star was spotted by the paparazzi, leading to several rumours and speculations on social media, if it’s for her next project.

The 'namaste' girl was hugely appreciated for her new 'blue streaks' look by the paps.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:55 AM IST