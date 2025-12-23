'Write To Nehru & Indira As Well..': Netizens SLAM Delhi LG Saxena For His 15-Page Letter Blaming Kejriwal's 11-Yr 'Criminal Inaction' In Curbing Air Pollution

Delhi LG V K Saxena | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday wrote to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holding his government responsible for the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Netizens slammed the LG over the 15-page letter, which alleged that “11 years of neglect and criminal inaction on you and your government’s part are responsible for the emergency air situation in the Capital.”

Netizens have reacted to the news on X. One of the users questioned, "lol what's the Central Govt and 7/7 BJP MPs doing from 12 years? Afghan Jalebi?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user sarcastically said, "Write a letter to Nehru & Indira as well they ll come & fix it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user said,"When will they come out of blaming each other and start work on the ground."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"And then they will say "LG is independent," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi is currently governed by BJP chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Delhi Air Pollution

Dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, severely reducing visibility and aggravating already poor air quality conditions. A thick layer of fog and smog blanketed the city during the early morning hours, disrupting daily life and posing serious challenges to commuters.