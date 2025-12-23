Probe Ordered After Odisha Forest Department Buys Thar SUVs For ₹7 Crore, Spends ₹5 Crore On Modifications

The Odisha government is facing criticism after it emerged that the Forest Department purchased 51 Mahindra Thar SUVs for approximately Rs 7 crore during the 2024–25 financial year, while an additional Rs 5 crore was spent on modifying these vehicles, taking the total expenditure to Rs 12 crore.

According to reports, each Thar cost the government around Rs 14 lakh. Following the backlash, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia ordered a special audit into the matter.

An official said that while certain vehicle modifications may be necessary for departmental operations, any unreasonable or disproportionate expenditure would invite action.

The minister explained that the audit would examine the rationale behind the modifications and assess whether they were genuinely required for operational purposes. He noted that the vehicles were fitted with additional lighting, cameras, warning systems, specialised tyres, and other accessories to meet field requirements.

He emphasised that if any installations are found to be superfluous, extravagant, or unauthorised, appropriate action will be taken. The state administration has also warned that any illegal or questionable conduct uncovered during the review will attract strict penalties.

Department officials stated that the SUVs were procured for critical forest management tasks, including firefighting operations, deployment of personnel in remote and border areas, wildlife protection, and curbing illegal activities such as poaching and illicit logging.

The Forest Department defended the modifications, citing challenging geographical conditions. However, questions remain over whether prior approvals were obtained and whether such a substantial expenditure was justified.

Government officials said accountability would be fixed after the audit findings are submitted, with further action to follow based on the outcome. Until then, the issue has placed the Forest Department’s spending decisions under intense public and political scrutiny.