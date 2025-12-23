 CCTV Foils Robbery: Maid Drugs Patiala Family, Husband Saves Them From Bengaluru
A Patiala family narrowly escaped a robbery after their trusted maid drugged them. The homeowner in Bengaluru, checking CCTV, saw intruders and alerted friends, who intervened. The robbers fled, leaving behind the loot. This incident highlights the need for thorough domestic help verification.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

For sixteen days, Manisha seemed like the perfect housemaid. The Nepali woman had earned complete trust from her Patiala employers. "They are like my children," the lady of the house would later say.

During dinner, Manisha secretly mixed sleeping pills into the family's meal. As they drifted into unconsciousness, she signaled three accomplices waiting outside. CCTV footage captured them descending from the terrace, moving through the house where helpless family members lay drugged.

But eight hundred miles away in Bengaluru, the homeowner checked his security cameras out of habit. What he saw froze his blood, Manisha walking through the darkened house at midnight, followed by shadowy figures breaking in.

He frantically called his wife. No answer. Growing desperate, he contacted in-laws and friends and asked to to go to his house immidiately.

Understanding the emergency, they arrived quickly and fired warning shots into the air. The gunfire shattered the robbers' confidence, forcing them to abandon their loot and flee.

article-image

When the family regained consciousness, they discovered the horrifying truth. The woman they'd treated as family had orchestrated their nightmare.

Police registered a case using clear CCTV evidence from multiple angles. Despite the footage, no arrests have been made yet.

The incident has raised urgent concerns across Patiala about verifying domestic help, a reminder that sometimes, danger comes from those we trust most.

