'Keypad Phones Only': Rajasthan Panchayat Imposes Smartphone Ban For Women - VIDEO

Rajasthan Panchayat Imposes Smartphone Ban For Women

Jaipur: In an arbitrary ruling, a panchayat in the Jalore district of Rajasthan has banned smartphones with cameras for women and girls of 15 villages. The ban will come into force on January 26th.

The ruling came in a meeting held on Sunday in Ghazipur village of the Chaudhary community's Sundhamata Patti in Jalore district under the chairmanship of Sujanaram Chaudhary, the president of the 14 pattis (a local unit referring to areas dominated by a particular community). The meeting was attended by villagers and panchayat members from 15 villages.

Under the new rule, women will not be allowed to carry smartphones at public gatherings, social functions, weddings, or even while visiting neighbors’ houses. Instead, they have been instructed to use basic keypad mobile phones for communication. The restriction also extends beyond public spaces, significantly limiting the use of smartphones outside the home.

However, the schoolgirls have been allowed to use smartphones for their studies.

Community president Sujanaram Chaudhary said that after discussion among all the panchayat members and villagers, it was decided that women and girls from 15 villages would use keypad phones for making calls. If it is necessary for schoolgirls to have mobile phones for their studies, they will only be allowed to use them at home.

Sujanaram Choudhary, defending the decision, said that the rule was introduced due to concerns over children’s excessive use of mobile phones.

“When women carry smartphones, children tend to use them frequently, which could harm their eyesight. The restriction is a necessary step taken in the interest of children’s health,” said Choudhary.

This rule will be implemented in Gajipura, Pavli, Kalda, Manojia Was, Rajikawas, Datlawas, Rajpura, Kodi, Sidrodi, Aldi, Ropsi, Khanadeval, Savidhar, Hathmi ki Dhani (Bhinmal), and Khanpur villagers of Jalore district.