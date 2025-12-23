 Eminent Chhattisgarh Writer Vinod Kumar Shukla Passes Away In Raipur
Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away at 89 in Raipur due to age-related ailments. The celebrated author, known for his distinctive literary style, died at AIIMS Raipur. He was the first Chhattisgarh writer to receive India’s highest literary honour.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Eminent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla |

Raipur: Eminent Chhattisgarh-based Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments at a government hospital here, his family members said.

He was 89.

Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son, Shashwat Shukla told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter.

According to the family, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence here, and details regarding the last rites will be announced shortly.

Shashwat Shukla said that after his father experienced breathing problems in October, he was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. After his condition improved, he was discharged and continued treatment at home.

However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, after which he was taken to AIIMS Raipur for further treatment, he added.

A celebrated literary figure, Vinod Kumar Shukla was the author of acclaimed novels such as 'Naukar Ki Kameez', 'Khilega To Dekhenge', 'Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi', and 'Ek Chuppi Jagah'.

He was widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Hindi literature, known for his unique, simple, and deeply evocative writing style.

For his unparalleled contribution to Hindi literature, creative excellence, and distinctive literary expression, Shukla was awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour. The award was presented to him on November 21 this year at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur.

He was the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious award.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the family members of Shukla, and enquired about his health and well-being.

Shukla's novel 'Naukar Ki Kameez' was adapted into a film of the same name by filmmaker Mani Kaul.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

