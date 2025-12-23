BJP Failed to Answer Any Of Congress’ Questions In House: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda |

Chandigarh: Stating that the ruling BJP failed to answer any of Congress’ questions in the winter session of Assembly – which concluded Monday evening, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that it was first time in the history of the Assembly that not a single adjournment motion, motion for suspension of business, or short-duration discussion motion of the Congress was accepted.

Addressing newspersons here, the former two time Congress chief minister Hooda alleged that the BJP government's attitude during the session was completely anti-people and evasive of public interest issues. He said the government paid no attention to the opposition's questions, resolutions, and issues of public concern throughout the session.

He said the Congress had submitted various proposals for discussion on important issues such as the status of Chandigarh, mining in the Aravalli hills, farmers' problems, unemployed youth, recruitment scams, MSP, paddy scam, MNREGA, deaths of sportspersons among several others, but not a single adjournment motion, motion for suspension of business, or short-duration discussion motion of the Congress was accepted.

Hooda alleged the desperation within the BJP is clearly visible after the serious revelations of ‘vote chori’, which is why the BJP deliberately brought a proposal for discussion on electoral reforms in the Assembly to divert attention from this issue. “However, this does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Assembly. That is why the Congress staged a walkout from the House’’, he held.

Two promising young basketball players from the state, Hardik and Aman, died tragically, which was a result of government negligence. We brought a motion for discussion on this, but the government did not even deem it appropriate to respond,” he added.