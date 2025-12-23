Man, Mother Allegedly Kill 2 Children Before Custody Handover, Die By Suicide In Kerala's Kannur

A Kerala man and his mother allegedly killed the man’s two young children at their home before the deadline to return them to his estranged wife. The man and his mother later died by suicide, police said.

The incident reportedly took place in Ramanthali village in Kannur district. Police on Monday night discovered the bodies of Usha KT (56), her son Kaladharan KT (36), and his children Him and Kannan, aged six and two, inside their house.

Police suspect that Kaladharan poisoned his children by giving them milk laced with pesticides. A bottle containing milk mixed with pesticide was recovered from a room in the house.

According to post-mortem examinations, the two children died due to poisoning. Investigators said Kaladharan and his mother later consumed poison and died by suicide by hanging.

Kaladharan’s wife, Nayanthara, had been living separately for the past few months. She had obtained a court order directing Kaladharan to hand over the children to her. Police said they had contacted him the previous night regarding the handover process.

An alleged suicide note was also recovered from the spot, police said.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway. Following autopsy procedures on Tuesday, the bodies were handed over to family members, officials added.