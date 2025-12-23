 Man, Mother Allegedly Kill 2 Children Before Custody Handover, Die By Suicide In Kerala's Kannur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMan, Mother Allegedly Kill 2 Children Before Custody Handover, Die By Suicide In Kerala's Kannur

Man, Mother Allegedly Kill 2 Children Before Custody Handover, Die By Suicide In Kerala's Kannur

In a tragic incident in Ramanthali, Kannur, a man and his mother allegedly poisoned his two children before dying by suicide. The children were due to be returned to their mother under a court order. A suicide note was found, and investigations are ongoing.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

A Kerala man and his mother allegedly killed the man’s two young children at their home before the deadline to return them to his estranged wife. The man and his mother later died by suicide, police said.

The incident reportedly took place in Ramanthali village in Kannur district. Police on Monday night discovered the bodies of Usha KT (56), her son Kaladharan KT (36), and his children Him and Kannan, aged six and two, inside their house.

Read Also
Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Two Children, Injures Toddler In Purnea Village Attack Over Family Dispute
article-image

Police suspect that Kaladharan poisoned his children by giving them milk laced with pesticides. A bottle containing milk mixed with pesticide was recovered from a room in the house.

According to post-mortem examinations, the two children died due to poisoning. Investigators said Kaladharan and his mother later consumed poison and died by suicide by hanging.

FPJ Shorts
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Confirm World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues As New Captain
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Confirm World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues As New Captain
Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Thane Civic Elections 2026: Police Seek 5,000 Additional Personnel, Step Up Security And Preventive Action
Thane Civic Elections 2026: Police Seek 5,000 Additional Personnel, Step Up Security And Preventive Action
Rajasthan Shocker: Students Hanging From Moving School Bus; Video Goes Viral
Rajasthan Shocker: Students Hanging From Moving School Bus; Video Goes Viral

Kaladharan’s wife, Nayanthara, had been living separately for the past few months. She had obtained a court order directing Kaladharan to hand over the children to her. Police said they had contacted him the previous night regarding the handover process.

An alleged suicide note was also recovered from the spot, police said.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway. Following autopsy procedures on Tuesday, the bodies were handed over to family members, officials added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man, Mother Allegedly Kill 2 Children Before Custody Handover, Die By Suicide In Kerala's Kannur

Man, Mother Allegedly Kill 2 Children Before Custody Handover, Die By Suicide In Kerala's Kannur

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 23, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Opposition Flags BLO Deaths During Electoral Roll Revision In Uttar Pradesh Assembly

CCTV Foils Robbery: Maid Drugs Patiala Family, Husband Saves Them From Bengaluru

CCTV Foils Robbery: Maid Drugs Patiala Family, Husband Saves Them From Bengaluru

'Delhi Looks Dystopian': Astro Influencer Nidhi Chaudhary Undergoes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Amid...

'Delhi Looks Dystopian': Astro Influencer Nidhi Chaudhary Undergoes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Amid...