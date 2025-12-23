 Year Ender 2025: From Mahakumbh To Karur, Major Stampedes That Shook India
Year Ender 2025: From Mahakumbh To Karur, Major Stampedes That Shook India

In 2025, India experienced eight tragic stampedes, claiming over 100 lives. Major incidents included the Tirupati temple and Maha Kumbh stampedes, causing significant casualties. These events highlight ongoing safety concerns at large gatherings.

December 23, 2025
The year 2025 is almost coming to an end. India witnessed several major milestones in 2025; however, the year was also marked by tragedies that shook the nation.

The country saw a significant number of stampedes, ranging from religious events to political rallies, which together claimed more than 100 lives. In total, eight such stampede incidents occurred this year. Here are some of the major stampedes that made headlines in 2025.

Tirupati Stampede:The Tirupati temple stampede took place on January 9. At least six people were killed when hundreds of devotees rushed to obtain tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the Tirumala Hills of Andhra Pradesh, triggering a stampede.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: The Maha Kumbh stampede took place just days after the Tirupati incident, on January 29. At least 30 people were killed and around 60 others injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Sangam area in the early hours as lakhs of devotees rushed to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: The New Delhi railway station stampede took place on February 15. At least 18 people, including four children, died when a surge of passengers rushed to board trains to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, triggering a stampede at the station.

Goa Temple Stampede: The Goa temple stampede occurred on May 3. Six people were killed and at least 70 others were injured in a stampede at the Lairai Devi Zatra temple in Shirgao, North Goa.

RCB Stampede: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title after 17 years. However, celebrations turned into chaos and tragedy as 11 people died and 50 others were injured when a massive crowd of an estimated three lakh people gathered to attend the victory event  outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karur Stampede: The Karur stampede occurred on September 27. A total of 41 people were killed and over 50 others injured during a rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor turned politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

Andhra Temple Stampede: The Andhra temple stampede occurred on November 1. At least nine people were killed when large crowds of devotees gathered at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district on the occasion of Ekadashi.

