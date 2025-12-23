 'Delhi Looks Dystopian': Astro Influencer Nidhi Chaudhary Undergoes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Amid Severe Pollution |VIDEO
'Delhi Looks Dystopian': Astro Influencer Nidhi Chaudhary Undergoes Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Amid Severe Pollution |VIDEO

Delhi-based astro influencer Nidhi Chaudhary shared her concerns over the city’s worsening air quality in a viral X post. Speaking during a hyperbaric oxygen therapy session, she described Delhi as looking dystopian due to pollution, even in posh areas like Hauz Khas. She warned that prolonged exposure to toxic air may make oxygen chambers a future necessity.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Astro Influencer Nidhi Chaudhary | X/@thenidhii

New Delhi: Instagram influencer Nidhi Chaudhary took to social media to share her views on Delhi's grappling AQI. In a now-viral post on X, she describes the condition of the air quality, saying it is making Delhi look dystopian.

The YouTuber is seen in the video undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy. She describes her day, mentioning that she took a walk to Hauz Khas, a posh area in Delhi. She says the locality looked dystopian, with heavy pollution, bad roads, and foul-smelling streets, even in upscale areas. She also raises concerns about the condition of other, less affluent localities, which she says are likely suffering from much worse air pollution.

Later in the video, she says that in the future, people living in three- or four-BHK homes may need to dedicate one room per person to an oxygen chamber. She adds that after dealing with Delhi’s worsening AQI, hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been helping her.

What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a medical treatment in which a person breathes 100% pure oxygen inside a pressurised chamber, typically at two to three times normal atmospheric pressure. This allows the lungs to absorb more oxygen than usual, which dissolves into the blood plasma and reaches tissues throughout the body, promoting healing.

Delhi Grappling With AQI

As of December 23, 2025, Delhi’s air quality remains in the severe to hazardous category. Real-time readings show the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 382 and 415 during the day, with some areas recording peaks of up to 554 in the evening.

GRAP Stage 4 restrictions are currently in effect, including bans on certain construction activities, restrictions on truck entry, and enhanced anti-smog measures.

