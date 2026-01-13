MP News: 18-Month-Old Baby Falls Into Septic Tank At Govt School In Morena, Dies; Villagers Allege Inaction Despite Complaints

MP News: 18-Month-Old Dies After Falling Into Govt School's Septic Tank; Villagers Allege Inaction Despite Complaints | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Risk posed by open borewells has long persisted, and now deaths due to open septic tanks are being reported frequently in Madhya Pradesh.

The latest incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, where an 18-month-old child died after falling into an open septic tank inside a government school premises.

According to information, the incident occurred on the premises of a government middle school in Malhankar Pura village of Ambah tehsil in Morena district.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Nishad. His post-mortem was conducted at Ambah Civil Hospital.

FP Photo

Child disappeared while playing

According to the child’s uncle, Bholu Nishad, Anurag was playing outside his house when he went missing. When he did not return for nearly an hour, family members searched nearby houses and surrounding areas.

Later, local children said that Anurag had gone towards the school. His 3-year-old elder sister then pointed towards a pit in the school premises.

Family members lowered a boy into the pit, where Anurag was found. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The body was later taken to Ambah police station, where police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. After the examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Cattle fell earlier in same tank

Villagers said that cattle had fallen into the open septic tank earlier as well, but no action was taken.

Despite instructions issued by the School Education Department a year ago to inspect and cover open tanks, negligence was found at the government school.

According to villagers, the pit was earlier covered with stones, which were removed by unknown persons, leading to the incident.

Ambah police station in-charge Pragyasheel Gautam said a probe has been initiated and responsibility will be fixed after investigation.

Appropriate legal action will be taken against those found responsible.