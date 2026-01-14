 MP News: Gurukul To Come Up At Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's Bageshwar Dham; Scholars From Kashi Will Impart Sanatan Education Here
Bageshwar Dham is set to establish a Gurukulam this February, transforming it into a center for Sanatan Dharma education. During the seventh mass marriage ceremony, the traditional school will begin teaching scriptures like the Vedas, Puranas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Gita. Led by scholars from Varanasi, it aims to make future generations knowledgeable

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
MP News: Bageshwar Dham Will Inaugurate Gurukul, Reviving Sanatan Education With Vedic Scholars | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has announced that a gurukul will be set up at Bagheshwar Dham to teach the young generation about Sanatan Dharma scriptures, like the Vedas, Ramayana, and Gita. The Gurukulam will be inaugurated during the seventh mass marriage ceremony for girls scheduled in February.

Shastri, quoted a proverb, "In foreign lands, knowledge is wealth," meaning that if you are away from home and lack material wealth, but possess knowledge, that knowledge will provide you with resources in every situation.

Pandit Shastri announced that a Gurukulam is being started at Bageshwar Dham to teach scriptures such as the Vedas, Puranas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavad Gita.

He said that resources like food, water, and money provide support only for a limited time, but it is the gift of knowledge that will benefit the person throughout his life.

Making the Future Generation Cultured and Knowledgeable

Bageshwar Maharaj said that rituals such as applying a tilak on the forehead, tying the shikha (tuft of hair), and paying respects to parents, gurus, and God can only be learned through Sanatan Dharma education. People often wonder why they should perform yajnas (fire rituals), chant mantras, or engage in religious activities.

The answers to all these questions will be found through Gurukulam education. The importance of the tilak, the significance of yajnas, and the methods of Sanatan traditions will easily reach children through the Gurukulam. It is absolutely essential to make the coming generation not only knowledgeable but also cultured.

Eminent Scholars from Kashi will Teach at the Gurukulam

Bageshwar Maharaj informed that the Gurukulam will initially be started in three or four rooms. It will gradually expand. He said that teachers have already been selected for the Gurukulam. Eminent scholars from Kashi (Varanasi) will teach the children Vedic subjects. Along with Vedic education, social education will also be provided through the Gurukulam to prevent the spread of social evils.

