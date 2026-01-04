MP News: 11,000 Devotees Participate In Grand Satyanarayan Katha At Bageshwar Dham -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grand recitation of the Satyanarayan Katha was conducted by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Bageshwar Dham on Saturday night, in which nearly 11k devotees were present.

The katha was believed to be the first event of its kind, where more than 11k devotees together participated in the Satyanarayan Katha at one place, all holding sacred rice grain (akshat) and listening to the story with devotion.

The program was organised under three large sheds built over an area of about 50,000 square feet.

Baba Vishwanath’s chief priest, Shrikant Mishra, attended the event along with his family. He performed the chanting of Vedic mantras at the beginning of the katha and also recited hawan mantras during the intervals.

Traditionally, Satyanarayan Katha is performed in homes on auspicious occasions or after the fulfillment of wishes, usually with family members and close relatives.

This large-scale gathering is possibly the first time in India that thousands of devotees listened to the Satyanarayan Katha together in such a manner.

During the discourse, Bageshwar Maharaj spoke in detail about the importance of truth. He urged devotees to always speak the truth and follow the path of righteousness.

He cited an example from the Mahabharata and said that victory doesn’t come from numbers but from God and the entire world stands firmly on truth.