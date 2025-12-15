MP News: Woman Run Over, 10-Yo Granddaughter Critically Injured After Truck Hits Bike In Narmadapuram; Protestors Block Highway For Five Hours

MP News: 68-Year-Old Woman Killed, Granddaughter Critically Injured As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Narmadapuram; Highway Blocked For Five Hours | File Pic (Representative Image)

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A truck collided with a motorcycle on Narmadapuram-Pipariya State Highway on Monday morning. An elderly woman died, and her 10-year-old granddaughter sustained critical injuries.

According to reports, a truck collided with a motorcycle around 10:45 am near the government college while both vehicles were travelling from Narmadapuram towards Bajjarwada.

During the incident, 68-year-old Kapiyabai, wife of Omkar Ahirwar, fell onto the road, and the rear wheel of the truck ran over her, killing her on the spot.

The woman's 10-year-old granddaughter, Priyanshi Ahirwar, daughter of Tejram, also sustained serious injuries in the incident. She was taken to a private hospital. Her foot was severely crushed, and after initial treatment, she was referred to Bhopal for further treatment.

Reportedly, the young man driving the motorcycle, Manoj Ahirwar, escaped unharmed. Following the accident, angry relatives and local residents blocked the highway. They demanded that the accused driver be handed over to them.

Long queues of vehicles formed on both sides. Given the situation, police forces were called to the scene from Makhan Nagar. The police have taken the truck and the driver into custody. The blockade ended around 4:30 PM, after about five hours.