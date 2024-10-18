 State Receives ₹20,000 Crore Investment Proposal During Mining Conclave
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was addressing the concluding session of the conclave at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall.

article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals of around Rs 20,000 crores during the two-day Mining Conclave which concluded on Friday. After excavation of diamonds in Panna, now gold will be extracted in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was addressing the concluding session of the conclave at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Hall. He added that now all efforts will be made for extraction of minerals. State government will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs of mining sector and new investment in mining sector will be encouraged.

article-image

The investment proposals worth Rs 19,650 crores were received from eleven industrial houses during the conclave. A joint entrepreneur agreement was signed between Central Government’s PSU MOIL and Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited.

Dubbing the conclave as successful, CM said that in coming time, the target of achieving five times revenue from mineral resource will be achieved. After the conclave, the representatives of different industrial houses met CM and informed him about their investment plan. CM also had a one to one meeting with industrialists.

