 Madhya Pradesh: 2-Day Mining Conclave To Begin On October 17; Aims To Boost Job Opportunities
An announcement to this effect was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In order to highlight potential opportunities within the state, a mining conclave is to be held in Bhopal on October 17-18. An announcement to this effect was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The event will focus on the state's mineral resources to attract investments. Topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning in mining, digital transformation, energy security, and sustainability will be discussed. Alternative energy sources like coal-bed methane (CBM) will also be explored.

"MP is integral to India's mining sector, producing the country's only diamonds and leading in the output of manganese and copper ore. The state ranks second in rock-phosphate production and third in limestone production and fourth in coal production," said Yadav.

According to information, the conclave is part of the state government's initiative to transform Madhya Pradesh into a hub for mining and mineral-based industries, aiming to create job opportunities.

Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State SC Dubey, and Union Ministry of Mines Secretary VL Kanta Rao will be attending the event. More than 500 delegates are expected, will also include the representatives from major companies such as NCL, HCL, NMDC, ONGC, and GAIL.

