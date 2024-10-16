MP October 16 Weather Updates: State Receives 44.1 Inches Of Average Rainfall; Drizzels Expected In Indore, Bhopal After Monsoon Retreat | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): October 15 is the date when monsoon bids farewell and winters evidently start to approach various states. Madhya Pradesh has received a surprising spell of rain at the end of the monsoon along with a rise in night temperatures.

The six districts—Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, South Seoni, and Balaghat—also saw the official departure of the monsoon on October 15. Mandla district recorded the highest rainfall at 60.6 inches, while Rewa received the least, at 29.2 inches.

However, some districts may still experience light rainfall for some days.

Temperatures expected on Wednesday

According to meteorologists

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, the monsoon has fully retreated from the state, and clear weather is expected from Wednesday onwards. However, due to low-pressure areas and troughs, some districts might still experience light rain and thunderstorms.

Weather condition at 9:50 Am | IMD Bhopal

Cooler temperatures, especially at night, are expected in the coming days. On Tuesday, several districts saw a change in weather, with hail storms reported in some places. This pattern has persisted for the past five days.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Indore and five other districts received average rainfall, while Ujjain was just on the boundary of sufficient rain, and Rewa recorded the least rainfall. In the previous year, 27 districts had received less rainfall, but this time, only three districts faced similar issues.

On average, Madhya Pradesh received 44.1 inches of rainfall, 18% more than the normal 37.3 inches. Some districts, like Sheopur and Bhind, experienced double their usual rainfall. After consistent rain throughout June, July, August, and September, the monsoon began to withdraw from October 2.