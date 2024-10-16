Madhya Pradesh: 15 Cyber Fraud Victims Receive Refunds Worth ₹6.90 Lakh In Ujjain | Unsplash

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The IT Cell Ujjain team succeeded in getting a total amount of Rs 6,90,795 refunded to the bank accounts of the complainants in 15 cases.

After the complainants submitted their applications to the IT Cell and lodged their complaints on the NCRP portal, the IT Cell team took serious action on each complaint and coordinated with the bank officials and wallet nodal officers.

A resident of Ujjain had lodged a complaint regarding the transfer of Rs 1,90,000 through UPI on the NCRP portal, in which full refund was done. Similarly, a resident of Koyalkhedi, Ghonsla (Ghatiya) had complained regarding the transfer of Rs 99,000 through UPI, in which full refund was done.

In another case, a woman, resident of Giriraj Heritage Ujjain, said she had received a call from an unknown mobile number for insurance policy renewal. Falling into the trap, the applicant also shared her account details and OTP, and Rs 97,498 was transferred from her account, in which full refund was done.

On July 30, a resident of Tarana lodged a report on the portal that Rs 1,00,000 was deducted from his account without any information, in which Rs 50,000 was refunded. Likewise, an applicant from Indira Nagar, Dewas Road claimed that Rs 1,25,920 was deducted from his bank account and credit card in five transactions in an unauthorised manner, in which Rs 50,000 was refunded. In another incident, a resident of Birlagram was lured with the promise of opening a reward on PhonePe and duped of Rs 50,000, in which full refund was done.

A woman from Shriram Nagar Ujjain was lured by the promise of earning money by working online from home. She transferred Rs 43,000 in the name of registration and other fees, in which full refund was done. A resident of Kagdikaradia, Ghattia, submitted a written complaint to the IT Cell on August 10, saying that Rs 36, 000 was deducted from his account without his knowledge, in which full refund was done.

Similarly, a resident of Avantipura Ujjain said that on August 1, he received a message regarding receipt of a courier. On clicking the link in the message, Rs 18,600 was deducted from his account, which was fully refunded. On July 29, a resident of Desai Nagar saw an advertisement of a car on OLX. The fake car seller asked the applicant to deposit RTO transfer, custom duty and other charges in advance, believing which the applicant deposited Rs 14,999 in the account of the fraudster. The amount was fully refunded.

Further, in the name of giving investment tips for stock market, a cyber fraudster cheated a Juna Somvariya resident of Rs 12,000 in the name of software, which was fully refunded. On August 14, a resident of Gopalpura, Ujjain was deceived in the name of flying/aviation course. The student transferred Rs 10,200 for the course, in which full refund was done.

An astrologer in Hatkeshwar Colony searched online to create a channel on YouTube. In lieu of creating a channel, two cyber fraudsters cheated the applicant of Rs 8, 000, which was also fully refunded. Moreover, a woman from New Rajiv Gandhi Nagar complained about a transfer of Rs 6,500 through UPI, in which full refund was done. An applicant from Nagda complained that on the numbers given on Google for buying electronic items, the agent of a company told the applicant to buy two coupons worth Rs 2,499 each and got Rs 4,998 transferred. Full refund was made in the case.