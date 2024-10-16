Indore: Conman Impersonates Owner Of Renowned Auto Showroom, Dupes Bank Of ₹27 lakh

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman, who posed as the director of a renowned automobile showroom of the city, managed to dupe a bank manager of Rs 27 lakh by sending him a fake letterhead through a fake email ID, police said on Tuesday. The accused had sent a letterhead with a signature identical to that of the showroom owner so the bank manager transferred the amount to the bank accounts given by the accused.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya informed Free Press that the manager of a nationalized bank lodged a complaint that he received a phone call from an unidentified number and the caller introduced himself as the owner of an automobile showroom of the city. He said that he wanted to invest money in a fund but the manager requested him to visit the bank for the same and cut the call.

The caller contacted the manager again the next day and informed him that he needed the funds urgently and he had requested for a new chequebook. He told the manager that he would send the letterhead of his company. The conman sent the letterhead with the name of the automobile showroom and informed the complainant that he was unable to visit the bank and he authorised him to transfer the money. He had sent the letterhead through a fake email id. The manager matched the signature on the letterhead with the signature of the account holder with the bank and they matched.

After that, the bank manager transferred Rs 26.99 lakh to three bank accounts provided by the conman. The bank manager later contacted the automobile showroom owner but he denied that he had authorised any such transaction. After finding the letterhead forged, the bank manager lodged a complaint with the crime branch. A case under sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 336 (3), 338, 340 (2) of BNS and started a search for the accused. The officials believed that more than one person was involved in the crime.