Two Women From Rajasthan Arrested For Stealing Gold & Diamonds Worth ₹23 Lakh From Businessman’s House

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women from Rajasthan were arrested for stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 23 lakh from the house of a businessman in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The women were hired by the complainant for the cleaning of the house due to the festive season. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel, Sanjay Agrawal, a resident of Scheme Number 74 had lodged a complaint on October 10 that he had hired two women, who came to him for a job, for cleaning the house on October 6. They worked there for five days and fled from there on the pretext of having lunch. When they didn’t return, the family members doubted and they found the gold and diamond jewelry missing from the almirah. Later, Agrawal lodged a complaint with the police.

Many CCTVs of the area and other locations were examined by the police and they found two suspects leaving the area. A police team was constituted for the search of the women. The team found that the women hail from Rajasthan. They had also given a mobile number to the complainant. The police team managed to arrest them from village Kotrawara in Banswara district in Rajasthan.

According to the police, the women first tried to mislead the police but they later confessed to committing theft. They allegedly confessed to hiding the stolen goods at their rented house near Malwa Mill Square in the city. They were taken to the city and the stolen ornaments were recovered from the rented house. The value of the recovered goods is Rs 23 lakh. Police suspect that the women have committed such crimes at other houses by getting entry on the pretext of cleaning the house.