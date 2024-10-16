 Indore: BCom Student Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Truck On Bypass Road
They along with other friends were going to have dinner when the accident took place

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 02:47 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BCom student was killed while his female friend got critically injured after a recklessly driven truck hit them on Bypass Road late on Monday. They were going to have dinner with their friends on other bikes when the accident happened. The truck was identified and the police are searching for the errant driver.  

According to the police, the incident took place on Bypass Road under Rau police station jurisdiction around 10.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Anshul Vaskale, 20-year, a resident of Thikri in Barwani district who along with his friend Harshwardhini and other friends was going for dinner in a restaurant when a truck coming from the rear side hit their two-wheeler vehicle injuring them critically. With the help of their friends, Anshul and Harshwardhini were taken to the hospital but Anshul couldn’t be saved. The condition of the girl is stated to be out of danger and the police are trying to record her statement.  

Harshwardhini also hails from Thikri and she is a law student from a city college. Anshul lived in a rented accommodation near Industry House while Harshwardhini resides in a colony near MR-10 in the city.  

A 50-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Bypass Road on Monday night. According to the Kanadiya police station staff, Kailash Singh (55) was going somewhere when a car hit his scooter injuring him critically. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the car driver and started a search for him. The people informed the police that the car had a UP registration umber.

In another accident, 27-year-old Rohit was also hit by a car in Vijay Nagar area. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. 

