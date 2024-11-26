 4 Dead After Bulk Firecrackers Stored In House Explode In MP’s Morena; Fire Engulfs 4 Neighbouring Residences
4 Dead After Bulk Firecrackers Stored In House Explode In MP's Morena; Fire Engulfs 4 Neighbouring Residences

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four persons died in a blast at a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. It is suspected that firecrackers stored in bulk at the house must have exploded, causing fire. The explosion was so intense that it engulfed the four neighbouring houses.

The incident was reported from Tanch Road of Rathore Colony in Morena. It is suspected that four people died after being buried under the debris. Another, five injured were admitted to the hospital.

The tenants living in Munshi Rathore's house came under the influence of the blast and Vyjayanti Kushwaha and her 45-year-old married daughter Vimala Kushwaha died after being buried under the debris. The adjoining house of Rakesh Rathore was collapsed and due to which his wives Vidya Rathore and Pooja Rathore died.

Along with this, five people were injured in the accident. They were rushed to the Morena District Hospital and first-aid was given to them. Following this, they were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

The police were informed and police reached the spot with the SDERF team. The SDERF started the rescue operation immediately. The police were currently investigating the matter and it is suspected that the explosion was due to fire crackers being kept in the house.

