MP Shocker! Out To Buy Biscuits, 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Confectioner In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a shopkeeper when she went to the shop to buy biscuits in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Monday.

According to information, the girl reached back home crying and signaled to her mother that she had been beaten, taking her hand and leading her to the shop.

The mother went back to the shop to file a complaint about the abuse as the girl continued crying. When her mother noticed blood from the little girl’s private parts, she understood the incident.

It is reported that the shopkeeper, named Ransingh, is unmarried and runs a confectionery shop in the village.

He took the girl inside the shop when she asked for biscuits and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After this, the mother took the girl to the Nagara police station. The police have filed a case under the charges of sexual assault and the POCSO Act. The accused shopkeeper is currently on the run.

8-year-old girl dies in road accident

An eight-year-old girl died in a road accident while traveling with her parents on a bike on Gulkhoda Road in the Bagchini police station area. The police have filed a case against the tractor driver after conducting a post-mortem investigation. According to the information, Dilip Giri, a resident of Telri Pahadgarh village, was traveling with his wife Santosh and their eight-year-old daughter Riya on a bike.