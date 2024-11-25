 Blast At Defence Equipment Factory G.I.F In Jabalpur, 1 Critical; Weapons & Vehicles Used By Army Are Manufactured Here
According to information, the explosion occurred during the cutting of a drum, causing panic inside the factory.

Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An employee was severely injured after a blast was reported at a defence equipment factory in Jabalpur on Monday.

The factory named G.I.F. (Grey Iron Foundry) works under Jabalpur's Ordnance Factory Khamaria. Defence equipment like weapons and vehicles used by the Indian Army are manufactured here.

According to information, the incident took place during the cutting of a drum, causing a massive explosion and panic inside the factory on Monday.

The injured employee, identified as Ashok Kumar Meena, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The G.I.F. produces parts for lethal weapons, equipment, and vehicles used by the Indian Army. Following the blast, employee unions have demanded a high-level investigation into the incident.

Second Blast In A Month

This explosion is the latest in a series of accidents at the facility. A month ago, on October 22, a similar blast occurred at the Factory Khuraria during the boiling of a Russian bomb.

That explosion killed two employees and injured 11 others.

Both incidents have raised serious concerns about safety protocols at the facility, which is responsible for manufacturing critical components for weapons and equipment used by the Indian Army.

