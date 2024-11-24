Indore Cop Stops Fraud Attempt As Scammers Video-Call Him With Fake FIR Claim

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercriminals tried to scam Additional DCP of Indore by making a fraud call on Sunday.

According to information, the DCP named Rajesh Dandotia, received the fraudulent call on Sunday afternoon. The scammers informed him about a suspicious transaction of ₹1,11,930 from his credit card and claimed that an FIR had been registered.

The criminals then requested a video call to record his statement. When the Additional DCP appeared in his police uniform on the video call, the scammers panicked and immediately disconnected the call.

DCP Followed Their Instructions...

The Additional DCP continued engaging with the callers, pretending to follow their instructions.

The DCP kept asking them what I should do. They told him that they could help by connecting me to the police station. After that, they connected him to the police station, where a scammer posed as a police officer.

The person claimed that his Aadhar card had been misused and that an FIR had been filed against him in Andheri West, Mumbai. He said that he hadn’t been to Mumbai in the last 10 years.

Then they asked him to come to the police station within 2 hours.

DCP replied, "I live in Indore, it is not possible for me to come in 2 hours." They responded, "We will connect you with our officer."

He went inside, said "Jai Hind," and mentioned that it was a digital case. He asked if he could take a statement, seeking permission. After seeing me in uniform, he asked, "Who is with you?" I said, "It’s just me, I am a police officer." After that, the caller disconnected the call.

Realising the scam, he recorded the entire conversation to raise awareness about such fraudulent activities.

He later shared the incident, confirming that he had figured out it was a "digital arrest" fraud.