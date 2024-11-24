 2 Held In Jabalpur With ₹7.5 Lakh Worth Of Illegal Drugs, Police Uncover Narcotics Operation
The accused have been charged under the Drug Control Act and NDPS Act.

Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police arrested two suspects with illegal drugs worth ₹7.5 lakh on Sunday.

According to information, the accused were running a business of banned narcotic injections from a rented house in Ramnagar, near Garha Phatak.

Acting on a tip-off, Lordganj police raided the location and seized a large stock of banned drugs. The confiscated items included 3,094 bottles of Correx, 48,000 Aprazolam tablets, 1,280 Nitrozepam tablets, and 120 packets of Proxihns Spas (Tramadol).

The main accused, Vinod Kori, was unable to provide satisfactory explanations about the stock.

Investigations revealed that he was operating the illegal drug supply business with his accomplice, Vicky Choudhary. They were using a medical license registered under Kori’s sister-in-law’s name to trade the banned substances.

Police are interrogating the accused to identify the suppliers and buyers involved in the operation. The arrests could lead to significant revelations about the drug network in the area.

This comes as part of a series of recent police actions targeting narcotics in the city.

