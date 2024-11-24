MP Horror: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Speeding School Bus Hits & Drags Him For 10 Meters In Gwalior (WATCH)

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy dies after a speeding bus rammed into his bicycle and dragged him for nearly 10 meters in Gwalior on Sunday. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area, which is now circulating widely on social media.

The injured was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

The visuals show that the boy trying hard to save himself from the collision but the bus didn't stop rather he moved ahead, trampling the student under it.

The accused was identified as Bhavishya (14), son of Nandram Verma, resident of Jati Line, Hazira, Gwalior. He was a student of class 9th in BTI School.

Padav police station in-charge Santosh Singh Bhadauria told Free Press that the boy had died in the hospital while getting treatment. The police registered a case in police station and started searching for him.

According to information, Bhavishya was returning from his school with his friend on bicycle on Saturday. It was reported that Bhavishya was going to drop his friend to ARP Colony gate. At the intersection, the bus driver was taking turn towards the petrol pump rapidly and Bhavishya also decided to take a turn as well.

The bus then rammed into his bicycle. Bhavishya fell down and the bus dragged him for nearly 10 meters. The visuals show that the front wheels of the bus completely ran over the boy. The bus driver even then didn't apply brakes. When people raised an alarm, the driver stopped the bus.

The on-lookers then took Bhavishya to the nearby hospital in critical condition and informed the police. Meanwhile, the accused driver fled from the spot. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The police then registered a case against the accused driver and started searching for him.

Community mourns

The incident has sent the shockwaves to the community. The parents are in deep grief for losing their 14-year-old boy.