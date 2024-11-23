Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Go On UK, Germany Tour From November 24 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be on United Kingdom and Germany tour from Sunday onwards. He left for Mumbai from Bhopal on Saturday evening to board the UK-bound flight on Sunday. He is going to both the countries to attract investment in myriad sectors. His tour to UK & Germany will begin on November 24 and will culminate on November 30. This is his first foreign tour as CM.

He is accompanied by a band of senior IAS officers and a delegation of industrialists as well. During his visit to UK and Germany, he will interact with industrialists and will even do one-to-one meeting with them to woo them to invest in various sectors of the state such as renewable energy, food and processing, education etc.

He will inform them about investment-friendly policies of the government and investment potential available in the state. He will be in UK from November 24 to 27 followed by a tour in Germany from November 27 to 30. During his UK visit, he will also meet British Members of Parliament, business representatives and will have a roundtable meeting with leading industrialists.

He will also study UK’s expertise in urban redevelopment and technology innovation development. During his Germany tour, he will visit facility centres of leading institutions like Facility SFC Engery, Berlocher and Lepp Group. Like UK, he will have a roundtable meeting with leading industrialists in Germany and encourage NRIs of MP to return to the state.

His Germany visit will help the state in acquiring technical expertise. Long term collaborative relations will also be established in the field of industrial and educational manufacturing skills, electric vehicles (EV), MSME etc.

Industrialists congratulate CM A group of industrialists visited the CM House and congratulated CM Mohan Yadav on his proposed tour to the United Kingdom and Germany on Saturday. They prayed that CM’s tour shall bear fruit so that the state gets benefitted immensely.

Addressing industrialists, CM shed on the need to develop medical tourism in the state and give first chance to the native people. He also underlined the need of technology use for development by saying that through modern technology, Israel produces far more grains from a small portion of agricultural land.