 WATCH: Several Cattle Found Dead In Jabalpur Village; Tiger Spotted Roaming In Video, Sparks Panic Among Residents
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Tigger Spotted in villages of Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Several cattle were found dead in a village of Jabalpur, reportedly hunted by a tiger spotted roaming in the area on Sunday. A video of the wild cat roaming in the bushes has caused panic among residents, with images of the injured cattle going viral on social media.

Visuals have surfaced showing several cattle reportedly hunted by the tiger, causing fear among villagers. Tiger footprints were also discovered in multiple places in the nearby villages, especially along the banks of the Saner River near Gotegaon.

Authorities suspect the tiger might be moving toward Jabalpur district via this route.

Watch the video and pictures below :-

The forest department and wildlife teams were trying to rescue the tiger and the search for the giant cat is on. The local administration, along with village Kotwars (village headmen) has been making announcements to warn people living in those areas.

The villagers were carrying sticks with them whenever they stepped outside their homes, especially at night when such dangerous animals were more active.

As the search for the tiger continued, villagers were hopeful that the forest department and wildlife teams would rescue the tiger immediately and restore peace in their villages.

The administration has asked the villagers to inform them in case they notice any sightings. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict in rural areas, necessitating effective management strategies to protect both communities and wildlife.

